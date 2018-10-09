1st scientific conference on institutional work continues convening in Sanaa [09/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 9 (Saba) – The first scientific conference on promoting institutional work in the light of Imam Ali's Charter to Malik al-Ashtar continued convening on Tuesday In the Cultural Center in the capital Sanaa for the second day in a row.



The Charter is meant by the famous letter of Islamic Caliph Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib to the Governor of Egypt at that time, Malik al-Ashtar, concerning principles of good governance.



The participants in the conference, which is organized by the Higher Education Department at Ansaruallah's Executive Office, reviewed a number of scientific papers presented by a number of academics and researchers, which dealt with several aspects of the Charter.



In the conference, Minister of State for Parliament and Shura Council Affairs, Ali Abu Huliqa, said in a speech that Imam Ali's Charter represents a state system.



Abu Huliqa proposed the formation of a committee to formulate the legislative and constitutional texts relating to all aspects of state administration.



The conference will continue to review the papers submitted by elite of researchers from Yemeni universities on Wednesday, which will be the conference's final day.





BA



Saba