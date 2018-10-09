ابحث عن:
الثلاثاء، 09 - أكتوبر - 2018
مجلس النواب يستمع إلى إيضاحات بشأن وضع المشتقات النفطية ومادة الغاز (مكتمل)
كلف مجلس النواب شركة الغاز بتوفير مادة الغاز لأمانة العاصمة وكافة المحافظات وبيعها بالسعر المحدد .
الجعفري: وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وعليها الخروج فوراً
جدد مندوب سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة بشار الجعفري التأكيد على أن وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وينتهك مبادئ وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وعليها الخروج فورا.
صندوق النقد يخفض توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي
خفض صندوق النقد الدولي توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي لعامي 2018 و2019 .. قائلا إن التوترات في مجال السياسة التجارية وفرض تعريفات جمركية على الواردات أثرت سلبا على التجارة.
ترشيح المصري صلاح للفوز بالكرة الذهبية
أدرج اسم لاعب المنتخب المصري ونجم فريق ليفربول الإنكليزي محمد صلاح مع ثلاثة آخرين من الفريق الانكليزي هم أليسون بيكر وروبيرتو فيرمينو وساديو ماني ضمن قائمة المرشحين للفوز بالكرة الذهبية لعام 2018.
1st scientific conference on institutional work continues convening in Sanaa
[09/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 9 (Saba) – The first scientific conference on promoting institutional work in the light of Imam Ali's Charter to Malik al-Ashtar continued convening on Tuesday In the Cultural Center in the capital Sanaa for the second day in a row.

The Charter is meant by the famous letter of Islamic Caliph Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib to the Governor of Egypt at that time, Malik al-Ashtar, concerning principles of good governance.

The participants in the conference, which is organized by the Higher Education Department at Ansaruallah's Executive Office, reviewed a number of scientific papers presented by a number of academics and researchers, which dealt with several aspects of the Charter.

In the conference, Minister of State for Parliament and Shura Council Affairs, Ali Abu Huliqa, said in a speech that Imam Ali's Charter represents a state system.

Abu Huliqa proposed the formation of a committee to formulate the legislative and constitutional texts relating to all aspects of state administration.

The conference will continue to review the papers submitted by elite of researchers from Yemeni universities on Wednesday, which will be the conference's final day.


BA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات قرب مطاحن البحر الأحمر بالحديدة
[09/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 15 غارة على أربع من محافظات الجمهورية
[09/أكتوبر/2018]
جريحان وأضرار بممتلكات المواطنين بغارات وقصف العدوان بصعدة
[08/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[08/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بغارات لطيران العدوان على الحديدة
[08/أكتوبر/2018]
