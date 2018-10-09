ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 09 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 08:30:29م
مجلس النواب يستمع إلى إيضاحات بشأن وضع المشتقات النفطية ومادة الغاز (مكتمل)
كلف مجلس النواب شركة الغاز بتوفير مادة الغاز لأمانة العاصمة وكافة المحافظات وبيعها بالسعر المحدد .
الجعفري: وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وعليها الخروج فوراً
جدد مندوب سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة بشار الجعفري التأكيد على أن وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وينتهك مبادئ وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وعليها الخروج فورا.
صندوق النقد يخفض توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي
خفض صندوق النقد الدولي توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي لعامي 2018 و2019 .. قائلا إن التوترات في مجال السياسة التجارية وفرض تعريفات جمركية على الواردات أثرت سلبا على التجارة.
ترشيح المصري صلاح للفوز بالكرة الذهبية
أدرج اسم لاعب المنتخب المصري ونجم فريق ليفربول الإنكليزي محمد صلاح مع ثلاثة آخرين من الفريق الانكليزي هم أليسون بيكر وروبيرتو فيرمينو وساديو ماني ضمن قائمة المرشحين للفوز بالكرة الذهبية لعام 2018.
مناقشة سير العملية التعليمية بمراكز التعليم الفني الخاصة بأمانة العاصمة
القائم بأعمال محافظ الحديدة يتفقد سير العملية التعليمية بمديرية الميناء
كسر زحف لمرتزقة العدوان باتجاه طور الباحة بلحج
مجلس القضاء يناقش عدد من المواضيع المدرجة في جدول أعماله
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Report: Army wages attacks against Saudi-paid mercenaries in fronts
[09/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 9 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged attacks against groups and sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in various fronts over the past 24 hours, killing and wounding dozens, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.
In border province of Asir, the army repelled an attempt of the mercenaries to wage an attack towards Alib crossing, killing and wounding many.
In Jizan province, Dozens of the mercenaries were killed, injured others and three tanks, Abrams, with five military vehicles were destroyed when the army attacked and retook over two towers of MBC and al-Rabah and several villages.
In also Jizan, the army waged an offensive on groups of the mercenaries in sites of al-Nar mountain, killing and wounding tens, as well as three spy planes were shot down in Jara area.
In western coast, the army foiled an attack of the mercenaries in the west of al-Dureihmie area, killing and wounding several of the mercenaries and bombing two military vehicles.
In also the western coast, the army fired artillery and rockets towards groups of the mercenaries in west Tuhytah and al-Jabali areas, killing, injuring many and destroying a military vehicle.
In Taiz province, several of the mercenaries were killed and injured by the army when the killed tried to move towards Habashi mountain.
In Jawf province, the army shelled gatherings of the mercenaries in al-Gail district, killing many.
In Lahj governorate, the army bombarded a military vehicle of the mercenaries in al-Hawamara area, the official added.
