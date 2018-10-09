Army kills dozens of mercenaries in Nehm [09/أكتوبر/2018]

MARIB, Oct. 9 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured on Tuesday when the army and popular forces foiled their attempt to wage an attack towards Nehm district of Marib province, a military official Saba.

The operation also destroyed two military vehicles of the mercenaries in Eidah area in the district.

Meanwhile, the army fired artillery at the mercenaries' reinforcement in al-Nahrain area in the same province, causing heavy losses, the official added.

