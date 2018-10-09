Planning Minister discusses enhancing coordination with IOM [09/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 9 (Saba) - Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Abdulaziz al-Kumaim on Tuesday discussed with Acting Representative of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Yemen enhancing coordination aspects with the organization.



In the meeting, al-Kumaim voiced his appreciation for the organization's efforts to help the Yemeni people in the current hard conditions the country is going through.



He confirmed his ministry's keenness to present all support to facilitate the organization activities in Yemen.





