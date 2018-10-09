ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 09 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 06:53:06م
مجلس النواب يستمع إلى إيضاحات بشأن وضع المشتقات النفطية ومادة الغاز (مكتمل)
كلف مجلس النواب شركة الغاز بتوفير مادة الغاز لأمانة العاصمة وكافة المحافظات وبيعها بالسعر المحدد .
الجعفري: وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وعليها الخروج فوراً
جدد مندوب سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة بشار الجعفري التأكيد على أن وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وينتهك مبادئ وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وعليها الخروج فورا.
صندوق النقد يخفض توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي
خفض صندوق النقد الدولي توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي لعامي 2018 و2019 .. قائلا إن التوترات في مجال السياسة التجارية وفرض تعريفات جمركية على الواردات أثرت سلبا على التجارة.
ترشيح المصري صلاح للفوز بالكرة الذهبية
أدرج اسم لاعب المنتخب المصري ونجم فريق ليفربول الإنكليزي محمد صلاح مع ثلاثة آخرين من الفريق الانكليزي هم أليسون بيكر وروبيرتو فيرمينو وساديو ماني ضمن قائمة المرشحين للفوز بالكرة الذهبية لعام 2018.
Planning Minister discusses enhancing coordination with IOM
[09/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 9 (Saba) - Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Abdulaziz al-Kumaim on Tuesday discussed with Acting Representative of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Yemen enhancing coordination aspects with the organization.

In the meeting, al-Kumaim voiced his appreciation for the organization's efforts to help the Yemeni people in the current hard conditions the country is going through.

He confirmed his ministry's keenness to present all support to facilitate the organization activities in Yemen.


BA
Saba
