Minister of Planning, OCHA discuss humanitarian situation [09/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 9 (Saba) - Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Abdulaziz al-Kumaim on Tuesday met with Resident Representative of the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).



The two sides discussed several issues related to the worsening humanitarian situation in Yemen as a result of the continued Saudi barbaric aggression against the country.



In the meeting, the minister stressed the importance of intensifying humanitarian efforts and relief support to alleviate the suffering of the affected people.



The UN official confirmed the organization keenness to enhance the present and future cooperation and to provide all aspects of support to the affected groups due to the current situation.





BA



