Army repels Saudi army mercenaries' infiltration attempts in Asir [09/أكتوبر/2018]

ASIR, Oct 9 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi army mercenaries were killed in repelling their wide infiltration attempts, artillery and missile shelling on their troops in Asir, a military official told Saba.

The army and committees repelled the mercenaries' infiltration attempts near Aleb border crossing, killing and injuring dozens, said the official on Monday.

Meanwhile, the sneak was supported by intensive air cover lasted more than 11 hours without achieving any field progress, while a rocket and artillery shelling targeted the mercenaries troops during their infiltration attempt near Aleb crossing border, causing direct casualties.

Eman al-Mutawakel



Saba