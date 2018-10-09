Sanaa schools protest ongoing aggression, economic siege [09/أكتوبر/2018]



SANAA, Oct. 9 (Saba) - A number of schools in Bani Matar and al-Hesn districts of Sanaa province on Tuesday held vigils to protest the continued aggression and economic siege.



Teachers and students of schools in the two districts called on the international community, the Security Council and the United Nations to pressure the Saudi-led aggression coalition to stop the aggressive war and lift the siege.



The participants in the vigils held the US and the great powers responsible for the coalition's continuation in committing the most hideous massacres against Yemeni children, women and innocents and the use of the economic war and its repercussions on the national currency.





