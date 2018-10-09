ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 09 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 06:53:06م
مجلس النواب يستمع إلى إيضاحات بشأن وضع المشتقات النفطية ومادة الغاز (مكتمل)
كلف مجلس النواب شركة الغاز بتوفير مادة الغاز لأمانة العاصمة وكافة المحافظات وبيعها بالسعر المحدد .
الجعفري: وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وعليها الخروج فوراً
جدد مندوب سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة بشار الجعفري التأكيد على أن وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وينتهك مبادئ وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وعليها الخروج فورا.
صندوق النقد يخفض توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي
خفض صندوق النقد الدولي توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي لعامي 2018 و2019 .. قائلا إن التوترات في مجال السياسة التجارية وفرض تعريفات جمركية على الواردات أثرت سلبا على التجارة.
ترشيح المصري صلاح للفوز بالكرة الذهبية
أدرج اسم لاعب المنتخب المصري ونجم فريق ليفربول الإنكليزي محمد صلاح مع ثلاثة آخرين من الفريق الانكليزي هم أليسون بيكر وروبيرتو فيرمينو وساديو ماني ضمن قائمة المرشحين للفوز بالكرة الذهبية لعام 2018.
لقاء بمديرية المدان بعمران يناقش جوانب التحشيد والتعبئة لرفد الجبهات
محافظ عمران يتفقد سير العمل بمستشفى المدان الريفي
مناقشة مستوى الأداء بفرع هيئة مشاريع مياه الريف بعمران
مناقشة الجوانب المتعلقة بتحصيل ضريبة القات بهمدان
  Local
Sanaa schools protest ongoing aggression, economic siege
[09/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 9 (Saba) - A number of schools in Bani Matar and al-Hesn districts of Sanaa province on Tuesday held vigils to protest the continued aggression and economic siege.

Teachers and students of schools in the two districts called on the international community, the Security Council and the United Nations to pressure the Saudi-led aggression coalition to stop the aggressive war and lift the siege.

The participants in the vigils held the US and the great powers responsible for the coalition's continuation in committing the most hideous massacres against Yemeni children, women and innocents and the use of the economic war and its repercussions on the national currency.


BA
Saba
