آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 09 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 05:45:59م
مجلس النواب يستمع إلى إيضاحات بشأن وضع المشتقات النفطية ومادة الغاز
كلف مجلس النواب شركة الغاز بتوفير مادة الغاز لأمانة العاصمة وكافة المحافظات وبيعها بالسعر المحدد .
الجعفري: وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وعليها الخروج فوراً
جدد مندوب سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة بشار الجعفري التأكيد على أن وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وينتهك مبادئ وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وعليها الخروج فورا.
صندوق النقد يخفض توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي
خفض صندوق النقد الدولي توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي لعامي 2018 و2019 .. قائلا إن التوترات في مجال السياسة التجارية وفرض تعريفات جمركية على الواردات أثرت سلبا على التجارة.
ترشيح المصري صلاح للفوز بالكرة الذهبية
أدرج اسم لاعب المنتخب المصري ونجم فريق ليفربول الإنكليزي محمد صلاح مع ثلاثة آخرين من الفريق الانكليزي هم أليسون بيكر وروبيرتو فيرمينو وساديو ماني ضمن قائمة المرشحين للفوز بالكرة الذهبية لعام 2018.
آخر الأخبار:
الهند تعلن حالة التأهب بعد تفش لفيروس زيكا في مدينة جايبور السياحية
وزير التخطيط يلتقي الممثل المقيم لمكتب الأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية
وزير التخطيط يلتقي القائم بأعمال ممثل منظمة الهجرة الدولية في اليمن
تراجع أسعار الذهب مع تآكل جاذبيته بفعل ارتفاع الدولار
  Local
FM meets UN Humanitarian Coordinator
[09/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 9 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met on Tuesday with the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, Lise Grande.

The meeting touched on the UN efforts to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni people as a result of the humanitarian disaster caused by the Saudi-led aggression coalition, and how to address the deteriorating economic situation.

The minister stressed the need to continue the UN efforts to push for reopening of Sanaa International Airport for commercial and civil flights and paying salaries of state employees.

In the meeting, Grande pointed out that she has held several meetings with a number of international bodies in order to find urgent treatment for the poor economic conditions.


BA
Saba
