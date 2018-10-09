FM meets UN Humanitarian Coordinator [09/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 9 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met on Tuesday with the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, Lise Grande.



The meeting touched on the UN efforts to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni people as a result of the humanitarian disaster caused by the Saudi-led aggression coalition, and how to address the deteriorating economic situation.



The minister stressed the need to continue the UN efforts to push for reopening of Sanaa International Airport for commercial and civil flights and paying salaries of state employees.



In the meeting, Grande pointed out that she has held several meetings with a number of international bodies in order to find urgent treatment for the poor economic conditions.





