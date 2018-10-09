ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 09 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 05:46:38م
مجلس النواب يستمع إلى إيضاحات بشأن وضع المشتقات النفطية ومادة الغاز
كلف مجلس النواب شركة الغاز بتوفير مادة الغاز لأمانة العاصمة وكافة المحافظات وبيعها بالسعر المحدد .
الجعفري: وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وعليها الخروج فوراً
جدد مندوب سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة بشار الجعفري التأكيد على أن وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وينتهك مبادئ وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وعليها الخروج فورا.
صندوق النقد يخفض توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي
خفض صندوق النقد الدولي توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي لعامي 2018 و2019 .. قائلا إن التوترات في مجال السياسة التجارية وفرض تعريفات جمركية على الواردات أثرت سلبا على التجارة.
ترشيح المصري صلاح للفوز بالكرة الذهبية
أدرج اسم لاعب المنتخب المصري ونجم فريق ليفربول الإنكليزي محمد صلاح مع ثلاثة آخرين من الفريق الانكليزي هم أليسون بيكر وروبيرتو فيرمينو وساديو ماني ضمن قائمة المرشحين للفوز بالكرة الذهبية لعام 2018.
آخر الأخبار:
عطف تختتم الأنشطة الثقافية لنزلاء الأحداث بالإصلاحية بصنعاء
الهند تعلن حالة التأهب بعد تفش لفيروس زيكا في مدينة جايبور السياحية
وزير التخطيط يلتقي الممثل المقيم لمكتب الأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية
وزير التخطيط يلتقي القائم بأعمال ممثل منظمة الهجرة الدولية في اليمن
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Reports
Yemeni armed forces announced achievement of unique victories in front of Jizan
[09/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct 9 (Saba) - Yemeni armed forces announced that special combat units achieved unique victories against the Saudi enemy forces and its mercenaries in Jizan front, in a statement recorded by the armed forces to Saba.
The army and popular committees stationed in Jizan front were able after a comprehensive reconnaissance operation to achieve unique victories against the forces of the Saudi enemy and its mercenaries, said the armed forces official on Monday.
The armed forces and popular committees took control during the offensive on the towers of (MBC), al-Reqa'a, Qanborah village, al-Qaema'h, destroying and burning a number of Saudi enemy military vehicles and warships.
The army and committees also, took control of many of the sites and villages as al-Dhubairah and al-Emdan villages, seizing weapons and equipment's of Saudi army and its mercenaries, killing and injuring a large number of them despite intensive air support.
All attempts by Saudi enemy forces to restore the sites that were stormed and controlled by the army were failed and led to double the enemy human and material losses.
In Jizan, the armed forces confirmed the shooting down of three enemy reconnaissance planes in this unique offensive in Wadi Jara area, this unique operation coincides with the second anniversary of the community hall crime of al-Sala al-Kubra which was committed by the Saudi-led aggression which hundreds were killed and injured.
The army and committees are winning on all fronts, especially on the fronts of the west coast.
The continuation of the army and popular committees in the Confrontation of the aggression until victory, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the Presidency of the General Staff said.
Eman al-Mutawakel

Saba
  المزيد من (Reports)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 15 غارة على أربع من محافظات الجمهورية
[09/أكتوبر/2018]
جريحان وأضرار بممتلكات المواطنين بغارات وقصف العدوان بصعدة
[08/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[08/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بغارات لطيران العدوان على الحديدة
[08/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة عشرة مواطنين بغارات وقصف العدو السعودي
[08/أكتوبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by