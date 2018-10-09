Yemeni armed forces announced achievement of unique victories in front of Jizan [09/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct 9 (Saba) - Yemeni armed forces announced that special combat units achieved unique victories against the Saudi enemy forces and its mercenaries in Jizan front, in a statement recorded by the armed forces to Saba.

The army and popular committees stationed in Jizan front were able after a comprehensive reconnaissance operation to achieve unique victories against the forces of the Saudi enemy and its mercenaries, said the armed forces official on Monday.

The armed forces and popular committees took control during the offensive on the towers of (MBC), al-Reqa'a, Qanborah village, al-Qaema'h, destroying and burning a number of Saudi enemy military vehicles and warships.

The army and committees also, took control of many of the sites and villages as al-Dhubairah and al-Emdan villages, seizing weapons and equipment's of Saudi army and its mercenaries, killing and injuring a large number of them despite intensive air support.

All attempts by Saudi enemy forces to restore the sites that were stormed and controlled by the army were failed and led to double the enemy human and material losses.

In Jizan, the armed forces confirmed the shooting down of three enemy reconnaissance planes in this unique offensive in Wadi Jara area, this unique operation coincides with the second anniversary of the community hall crime of al-Sala al-Kubra which was committed by the Saudi-led aggression which hundreds were killed and injured.

The army and committees are winning on all fronts, especially on the fronts of the west coast.

The continuation of the army and popular committees in the Confrontation of the aggression until victory, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the Presidency of the General Staff said.

Eman al-Mutawakel



Saba