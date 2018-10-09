[09/أكتوبر/2018]
PROVINCES, Oct 9 (Saba) – At least 6 citizens were killed and wounded in Saudi-led coalition’s airstrikes on separate border districts with a Saudi artillery and missile during the past 24 hours, a Security official told Saba on Tuesday.
• In Hodeidah province:
Five citizens were killed when a Saudi-led airstrike hit a citizens' bee farms in al- Jubbana area in al-Hally district of Hodeidah province.
Two air raids targeted Brah district and one air raid on citizen's farm in Marwa district , while one other hit fisherman's huts in Kamaran Island. •
In Saada province:
Three Saudi-led airstrikes hi Hjla area in Razeh district.
Meanwhile, artillery and missile shelling targeted several areas of Razeh and Shada border districts ,wounding a citizen. •
In Hajjah province:
An airstrike targeted east of health center in al-Kamiss market in Mstabh district .
• In Marib province:
The hostile jets targeted Wadi al-Daiq in Serwah district with three raids .
Mona Zaid
Saba