آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 09 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 12:12:34م
قصف مدفعي وصاروخي وعمليات عسكرية وإسقاط  ثلاث طائرات تجسسية للعدو ومرتزقته  
دكت مدفعية وصاروخية الجيش واللجان الشعبية تجمعات الغزاة المرتزقة ،وكسر زحوفات وعمليات هجومية على مواقعهم أسفرت عن قتلى وجرحى في صفوفهم وتدمير آلياتهم ،وتم إسقاط ثلاث طائرات تجسسية للعد وخلال ال24 ساعة الماضية .
الجعفري: وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وعليها الخروج فوراً
جدد مندوب سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة بشار الجعفري التأكيد على أن وجود القوات الأجنبية على الأراضي السورية غير شرعي وينتهك مبادئ وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وعليها الخروج فورا.
صندوق النقد يخفض توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي
خفض صندوق النقد الدولي توقعاته للنمو الاقتصادي العالمي لعامي 2018 و2019 .. قائلا إن التوترات في مجال السياسة التجارية وفرض تعريفات جمركية على الواردات أثرت سلبا على التجارة.
ترشيح المصري صلاح للفوز بالكرة الذهبية
أدرج اسم لاعب المنتخب المصري ونجم فريق ليفربول الإنكليزي محمد صلاح مع ثلاثة آخرين من الفريق الانكليزي هم أليسون بيكر وروبيرتو فيرمينو وساديو ماني ضمن قائمة المرشحين للفوز بالكرة الذهبية لعام 2018.
  Local
Saudi-US aggression war jet launch 15 raids on number of Yemeni provinces
[09/أكتوبر/2018]

PROVINCES, Oct 9 (Saba) – At least 6 citizens were killed and wounded in Saudi-led coalition’s airstrikes on separate border districts with a Saudi artillery and missile during the past 24 hours, a Security official told Saba on Tuesday.

• In Hodeidah province:

Five citizens were killed when a Saudi-led airstrike hit a citizens' bee farms in al- Jubbana area in al-Hally district of Hodeidah province.

Two air raids targeted Brah district and one air raid on citizen's farm in Marwa district , while one other hit fisherman's huts in Kamaran Island. •

In Saada province:

Three Saudi-led airstrikes hi Hjla area in Razeh district.

Meanwhile, artillery and missile shelling targeted several areas of Razeh and Shada border districts ,wounding a citizen. •

In Hajjah province:

An airstrike targeted east of health center in al-Kamiss market in Mstabh district .

• In Marib province:

The hostile jets targeted Wadi al-Daiq in Serwah district with three raids .



Mona Zaid

Saba
