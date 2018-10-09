Saudi-US aggression war jet launch 15 raids on number of Yemeni provinces

PROVINCES, Oct 9 (Saba) – At least 6 citizens were killed and wounded in Saudi-led coalition’s airstrikes on separate border districts with a Saudi artillery and missile during the past 24 hours, a Security official told Saba on Tuesday.



• In Hodeidah province:



Five citizens were killed when a Saudi-led airstrike hit a citizens' bee farms in al- Jubbana area in al-Hally district of Hodeidah province.



Two air raids targeted Brah district and one air raid on citizen's farm in Marwa district , while one other hit fisherman's huts in Kamaran Island. •



In Saada province:



Three Saudi-led airstrikes hi Hjla area in Razeh district.



Meanwhile, artillery and missile shelling targeted several areas of Razeh and Shada border districts ,wounding a citizen. •



In Hajjah province:



An airstrike targeted east of health center in al-Kamiss market in Mstabh district .

• In Marib province:



The hostile jets targeted Wadi al-Daiq in Serwah district with three raids .







