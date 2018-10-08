Planning Minister inspects response program projects in Sanaa [08/أكتوبر/2018]



SANAA, Oct. 8 (Saba) – Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Dr. Abdulazis al-Kumaim on Monday inspected the completion level in a number of projects funded by the Emergency Response Program in the capital Sanaa.



The minister paid inspection visits to the renovation projects of Al-Saifi and Al-Sha'b schools in al-Safiya district and Al-Tabari School in the Old Sanaa city, as well as projects of paving main and internal streets in several districts of the capital.





BA



Saba