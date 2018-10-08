ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 08 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 08:58:12م
اللجنة الاقتصادية تقف في اجتماعها برئاسة الرئيس المشاط أمام التطورات الاقتصادية
وقفت اللجنة الاقتصادية العليا في اجتماعها الاستثنائي اليوم برئاسة الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رئيس اللجنة، أمام التطورات الاقتصادية والمستجدات الأخيرة وتصعيد العدوان لحربه في المجال الاقتصادي.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
  Local
Planning Minister inspects response program projects in Sanaa
[08/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 8 (Saba) – Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Dr. Abdulazis al-Kumaim on Monday inspected the completion level in a number of projects funded by the Emergency Response Program in the capital Sanaa.

The minister paid inspection visits to the renovation projects of Al-Saifi and Al-Sha'b schools in al-Safiya district and Al-Tabari School in the Old Sanaa city, as well as projects of paving main and internal streets in several districts of the capital.


BA

Saba
