Several Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Jawf [08/أكتوبر/2018]

JAWF, Oct. 8 (Saba) – The Yemeni army's artillery shelled on Monday groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jawf province, killing and injuring several the mercenaries, a military official told Saba.

The operation took place in al-Ghail district, the official added.

saba