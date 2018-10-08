ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 08 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 07:40:47م
إحياء الذكرى الثانية لمجزرة العدوان بالصالة الكبرى بحضور رسمي وشعبي
أكد رئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، أن فلسفة النظام السعودي تجاه اليمن تقوم على السعي المتواصل لإركاع الشعب اليمني واحتلال أراضيه ومحاولة إذلاله وهو ما لم ولن يتم له.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
اجتماع بحجة يناقش مستوى تدخلات المنظمات في المحافظة
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
اجتماع برئاسة نائب وزير الخارجية مع ممثلي المفوضية السامية ومنظمة الهجرة
وقفات احتجاجية بمدارس مديريتي بني حشيش وسنحان بمحافظة صنعاء
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Report: Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in various fronts over 24 hours
[08/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 8 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged various attacks on sites and groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in the battle fronts over the past 24 hours, killing dozens and wounding others, a military official told Saba on Monday.
In western coast, the army waged an air and missile attack against sites of the mercenaries in areas of al-Nakhilah and al-Jabalih, killing and wounding many.
In also coast, the army foiled an attack of the mercenaries towards Hais, al-Tuhytah and al-Duriehmie areas, killing and injuring dozens and destroying four military vehicle.
In Taiz province, a number of the mercenaries were killed and wounded when the army carried out two attacks against their sites in Maqbanah district.
In Jawf province, the army's artillery shelled groups of mercenaries in al-Ghail district, killing and injuring several the militiamen.
In border province of Jizan, the army fired a rocket, Zilzal 1, towards Saudi soldiers' gatherings and mercenaries in al-Khubah area.
In also Jizan, the army launched missile, Zilzal 1, with artillery towards Saudi military groups in MBC mountain, destroying a Abrams tank.
In Asir province, the army launched artillery and rocket bombing on groups of the mercenaries in Alib crossing.
In Najran province, the army hit gatherings of the mercenaries Taiba comp in al-Ajashar and al-Buqa deserts, the official added.
saba
