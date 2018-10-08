Report: Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in various fronts over 24 hours [08/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 8 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged various attacks on sites and groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in the battle fronts over the past 24 hours, killing dozens and wounding others, a military official told Saba on Monday.

In western coast, the army waged an air and missile attack against sites of the mercenaries in areas of al-Nakhilah and al-Jabalih, killing and wounding many.

In also coast, the army foiled an attack of the mercenaries towards Hais, al-Tuhytah and al-Duriehmie areas, killing and injuring dozens and destroying four military vehicle.

In Taiz province, a number of the mercenaries were killed and wounded when the army carried out two attacks against their sites in Maqbanah district.

In Jawf province, the army's artillery shelled groups of mercenaries in al-Ghail district, killing and injuring several the militiamen.

In border province of Jizan, the army fired a rocket, Zilzal 1, towards Saudi soldiers' gatherings and mercenaries in al-Khubah area.

In also Jizan, the army launched missile, Zilzal 1, with artillery towards Saudi military groups in MBC mountain, destroying a Abrams tank.

In Asir province, the army launched artillery and rocket bombing on groups of the mercenaries in Alib crossing.

In Najran province, the army hit gatherings of the mercenaries Taiba comp in al-Ajashar and al-Buqa deserts, the official added.

saba