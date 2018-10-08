ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 08 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 06:35:07م
مجلس النواب يستمع إلى عدد من الرسائل الموجهة إلى رؤساء البرلمانات
واصل مجلس النواب عقد جلسات أعمال الفترة الثانية من الدورة الثانية لدور الانعقاد السنوي الثالث عشر اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأخ يحيى علي الراعي.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
وزير التخطيط يتفقد مشاريع برنامج الاستجابة الطارئة بامانة العاصمة
الصين تستجوب الرئيس السابق للإنتربول بشأن رشوة
محافظ صعدة يطلع على سير تدريب العاملات الصحيات المجتمعية
مسيرة حاشدة بإب تندد بالحرب الإقتصادية وسياسة التجويع
  Local
Sanaa launches 1st scientific conference to promote institutional work
[08/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 8 (Saba) – Ansaruallah's Executive Office on Monday inaugurated in the capital Sanaa the first scientific conference to promote institutional work in the light of "Charter of Malik al-Ashtar".

The Charter of Malik al-Ashtar is meant by the famous letter of Islamic Caliph Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib to Egypt's Governor at that time, Malik al-Ashtar, concerning principles of good governance.

The conference, which is organized by the Higher Education Department and lasts for three days, aims at developing the administrative work in all state institutions, as well as spreading the Charter's culture to ensure preservation of Islamic heritage away from western theories.

A group of researchers, academics and judges from all Yemeni universities and state institutions participate in the conference.

According to participants, the conference is the first of its kind in Yemen because it represents a high degree of coordination and cooperation between Yemeni universities and government departments in the framework of benefiting from Islamic heritage.


BA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بغارات لطيران العدوان على الحديدة
[08/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة عشرة مواطنين بغارات وقصف العدو السعودي
[08/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية سنحان
[07/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف بسبع غارات ممتلكات المواطنين في التحيتا بالحديدة
[07/أكتوبر/2018]
العدوان يواصل غاراته الجوية وقصفه الصاروخي والمدفعي على المحافظات
[07/أكتوبر/2018]
