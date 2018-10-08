ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 08 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 06:35:07م
مجلس النواب يستمع إلى عدد من الرسائل الموجهة إلى رؤساء البرلمانات
واصل مجلس النواب عقد جلسات أعمال الفترة الثانية من الدورة الثانية لدور الانعقاد السنوي الثالث عشر اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأخ يحيى علي الراعي.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
  Local
Rehabilitation project of Correctional School in Sanaa launched
[08/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 8 (Saba) – The Rehabilitation and Reform Department at Interior Ministry and the Penal Reform International (PRI) on Monday launched the rehabilitation project of the Central Reformatory School in the capital Sanaa, within the Dutch Government-funded Prison Reform Project.

At the inauguration ceremony, Chief of Rehabilitation and Reform Department, praised the great role of PRI organization in reforming the punitive system in Yemen.

For his part, Director of the Central Reformatory School, Brigadier Mohammed al-Makhadi, noted to the great role that the school will play in enabling those wishing to continue their basic and secondary education to the university.

PRI's adviser, Adel al-Sharabi, confirmed that the organization will continue during the current year to support programs to improve the conditions of prisons and reformatories in various Yemeni provinces.


BA

Saba
