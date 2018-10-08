Rehabilitation project of Correctional School in Sanaa launched [08/أكتوبر/2018]



SANAA, Oct. 8 (Saba) – The Rehabilitation and Reform Department at Interior Ministry and the Penal Reform International (PRI) on Monday launched the rehabilitation project of the Central Reformatory School in the capital Sanaa, within the Dutch Government-funded Prison Reform Project.



At the inauguration ceremony, Chief of Rehabilitation and Reform Department, praised the great role of PRI organization in reforming the punitive system in Yemen.



For his part, Director of the Central Reformatory School, Brigadier Mohammed al-Makhadi, noted to the great role that the school will play in enabling those wishing to continue their basic and secondary education to the university.



PRI's adviser, Adel al-Sharabi, confirmed that the organization will continue during the current year to support programs to improve the conditions of prisons and reformatories in various Yemeni provinces.





