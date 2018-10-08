4citizens kills by Saudi aggression air raids in Hodeidah

Amal

[08/أكتوبر/2018]The Saudi fighter jets targeted four air raids in citizens' farms in al-Haly district, killed four citizens.In Kamaran island , the air forces of the enemy launched drones airstrikes in south fishermen's huts in Makram village.saba