آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 08 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 01:15:14م
مصرع وجرح عشرات الغزاة والمرتزقة في عمليات عسكرية
لقي عشرات الغزاة والمرتزقة مصرعهم في غارات لسلاح الجو المسير وعمليات عسكرية وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي استهدف مواقعهم وتجمعاتهم خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
4citizens kills by Saudi aggression air raids in Hodeidah
[08/أكتوبر/2018]

HODEIDAH, Oct. 8 (Saba) – Four citizens were killed when the US- Saudi –led aggression coalition airstrikes waged a raid in al-Haly district in Hodeidah province, a local official told Saba on Monday.



The Saudi fighter jets targeted four air raids in citizens' farms in al-Haly district, killed four citizens.

Meanwhile, the coalition waged a raid in a citizen' farm in al-Marowah district.



In Kamaran island , the air forces of the enemy launched drones airstrikes in south fishermen's huts in Makram village.



Amal

 

saba
