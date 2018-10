7Saudi-led airstrikes wage citizen’ properties in Hodeidah

HODEIDAH, Oct.7 (Saba) – Seven US-backed Saudi aggression air raids targeted Tuhaita district in Hodeidah province for its seventh day, a security official told Saba on Sunday.





The air raids hit farms and property of citizens in the western Tuhaita district.





[07/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba