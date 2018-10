Tens of Saudi Army’s militia Killed, wounded In Asir [07/أكتوبر/2018] ASIR, Oct. 7 (Saba) – Tens of the Saudi-backed militiamen were killed on Sunday and others injured, whne the Yemeni army shelled theirs gatherings in Asir region, a military source told Saba.



The army’s artillery and missile bombardment targeted gatherings of the militia off Aleeb crossing.





Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba