Saudi naval battleships and artillery target houses in Hodeidah

HODEIDAH, Oct. 7 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression’s naval battleships and artillery targeted citizens houses and public and private facilities in al-Dowryhme district in Hodeidah province, an official told Sab on Sunday.





The strikes hit since five days until today, inflicting heavy casualties among the citizens and 30 houses were damaged.





In al-Dowryhme , three citizens were killed and other injured.





[07/أكتوبر/2018]