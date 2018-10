Video: Yemen’s army foils coalition-backed militants’ infiltration in Taiz [07/أكتوبر/2018] TAIZ, Oct. 7 (Saba) – The military media of the army and popular forces on Sunday released a footage showing the army forces foiling an infiltration attempts of the Saudi-led militants towards Mafaleis area of Hifan district in Yemen’s Taiz province.



The video showed the moment when the militants and their military vehicles running away due to the powerfully strikes of the army forces.

SABA