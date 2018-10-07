Army Shells Saudi Army, theirs mlitary equipment In Jizan, Najran [07/أكتوبر/2018] JIZAN, NAJRAN, Oct. 7 (Saba) – The artillery of army supported by popular forces' on Sunday shelled gatherings of the saudi soldiers and their military vehicles in Jizan and Najran regions, a military official told Saba.



In Jizan, the army’s artillery hit gatherings of the Saudi soldiers behind MBC mountain.



In Najran, the army targeted gatherings of the military vehicles of the coalition’s militia in the gate of Taibat al-Esm camp.





Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba