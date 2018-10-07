ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 07 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 09:02:52م
مجلس النواب يواصل جلسات أعماله
واصل مجلس النواب عقد جلسات أعمال الفترة الثانية من الدورة الثانية لدور الانعقاد السنوي الثالث عشر اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأخ يحيى علي الراعي.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية سنحان
وكيل وزارة التربية يلتقي القيادات التربوية بمديرية الحوك بالحديدة
ضبط أكثر من مليون لتر من مادة البترول مهربة بأمانة العاصمة
وكيل وزارة التربية يتفقد الامتحانات التكميلية الأساسية بالحديدة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Mahwait tribesmen condemn Saudi aggression war crimes, economic siege
[07/أكتوبر/2018]
MAHWAIT, Oct. 7 (Saba) – Sheikhs and tribesmen of Mahwait province on Sunday held a protest rally to condemn the war crimes and economic blockade imposed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition on the Yemeni people.
The rally stressed on the importance of enhancing the internal unity to confront the coalition conspiracies targeting Yemen and its sovereignty.
The participants affirmed that the Yemeni people would achieve the great triumph on the economical siege made by Saudi and UAE regimes.
They called on the United Nations and international community to pressure the Saudi-led coalition to stop the war crimes and end the war on Yemen.
saba
