Mahwait tribesmen condemn Saudi aggression war crimes, economic siege [07/أكتوبر/2018]

MAHWAIT, Oct. 7 (Saba) – Sheikhs and tribesmen of Mahwait province on Sunday held a protest rally to condemn the war crimes and economic blockade imposed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition on the Yemeni people.

The rally stressed on the importance of enhancing the internal unity to confront the coalition conspiracies targeting Yemen and its sovereignty.

The participants affirmed that the Yemeni people would achieve the great triumph on the economical siege made by Saudi and UAE regimes.

They called on the United Nations and international community to pressure the Saudi-led coalition to stop the war crimes and end the war on Yemen.

saba