آخر تحديث: الأحد، 07 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 09:02:52م
مجلس النواب يواصل جلسات أعماله
واصل مجلس النواب عقد جلسات أعمال الفترة الثانية من الدورة الثانية لدور الانعقاد السنوي الثالث عشر اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأخ يحيى علي الراعي.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية سنحان
وكيل وزارة التربية يلتقي القيادات التربوية بمديرية الحوك بالحديدة
ضبط أكثر من مليون لتر من مادة البترول مهربة بأمانة العاصمة
وكيل وزارة التربية يتفقد الامتحانات التكميلية الأساسية بالحديدة
  Economy
Consumer Protection Association launches program on food, environmental safety
[07/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 7 (Saba) - The Yemen Association for Consumer Protection (YACP) i launched on Sunday an awareness program on food and environmental safety for the students of the schools in Sahoub district in the capital Sanaa.

The program aims to identify 20 participants from the educational media related to food consumption, food safety, waterborne diseases, food and environmental education in the capital's schools.

In the inauguration, the head of the Yemeni Association for Consumer Protection Fadhl Meqbel Mansour explained that the program comes within the framework of the association's plan which is implemented in coordination with the Office of Education in the Secretariat of the capital to take the field to some schools of the secretariat to ensure the safety of the environment surrounding the student and the food provided in the school cafeterias.

He added that the schools will be equipped in Shaoub as a first stage for the consumer guide and some CDs containing the general guidelines for students regarding the proper consumption of goods, hygiene rules, how to buy sound products, the importance of keeping away from street foods and unknown sources sold in front of schools and the seriousness of diseases transmitted through food.


Ahmed Al-Mutawakel
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية سنحان
[07/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف بسبع غارات ممتلكات المواطنين في التحيتا بالحديدة
[07/أكتوبر/2018]
العدوان يواصل غاراته الجوية وقصفه الصاروخي والمدفعي على المحافظات
[07/أكتوبر/2018]
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن
[06/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على محافظات الجمهورية
[06/أكتوبر/2018]
