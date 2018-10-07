Consumer Protection Association launches program on food, environmental safety [07/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 7 (Saba) - The Yemen Association for Consumer Protection (YACP) i launched on Sunday an awareness program on food and environmental safety for the students of the schools in Sahoub district in the capital Sanaa.



The program aims to identify 20 participants from the educational media related to food consumption, food safety, waterborne diseases, food and environmental education in the capital's schools.



In the inauguration, the head of the Yemeni Association for Consumer Protection Fadhl Meqbel Mansour explained that the program comes within the framework of the association's plan which is implemented in coordination with the Office of Education in the Secretariat of the capital to take the field to some schools of the secretariat to ensure the safety of the environment surrounding the student and the food provided in the school cafeterias.



He added that the schools will be equipped in Shaoub as a first stage for the consumer guide and some CDs containing the general guidelines for students regarding the proper consumption of goods, hygiene rules, how to buy sound products, the importance of keeping away from street foods and unknown sources sold in front of schools and the seriousness of diseases transmitted through food.





