Health situation in Yemen discussed [07/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 7 (Saba) - Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakil on Sunday discussed in Sanaa with the World Health Organization (WHO) representative, Altaf Musani, the health situation in Yemen.



The meeting touched on the poor health conditions in Hodeidah province as a result of the escalation of the Saudi-led aggression coalition on the western coast, as well as actions taken by the Health Ministry to provide medical and therapeutic services to the sick and wounded.



The health minister expressed his hope for increasing cooperation between the ministry and the organization to expand support for the health sector and fight against epidemics.



In the meeting, WHO's representative reviewed the projects and programs currently being carried out by the organization in the country and programs to be implemented in future.







BA

Saba