آخر تحديث: الأحد، 07 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 07:32:14م
مجلس النواب يواصل جلسات أعماله
واصل مجلس النواب عقد جلسات أعمال الفترة الثانية من الدورة الثانية لدور الانعقاد السنوي الثالث عشر اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأخ يحيى علي الراعي.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
مسيرة بمديرية بيت الفقيه تنديدا بالحرب الاقتصادية
مناقشة سير العملية التعليمية بمحافظة صنعاء
رئيس الوزراء يطلع على ترتيبات إحياء الذكرى الثانية لمجزرة الصالة الكبرى
إجتماع برئاسة محافظ حجة يناقش التدخلات الإنسانية للمنظمات المانحة
  Local
Health situation in Yemen discussed
[07/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 7 (Saba) - Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakil on Sunday discussed in Sanaa with the World Health Organization (WHO) representative, Altaf Musani, the health situation in Yemen.

The meeting touched on the poor health conditions in Hodeidah province as a result of the escalation of the Saudi-led aggression coalition on the western coast, as well as actions taken by the Health Ministry to provide medical and therapeutic services to the sick and wounded.

The health minister expressed his hope for increasing cooperation between the ministry and the organization to expand support for the health sector and fight against epidemics.

In the meeting, WHO's representative reviewed the projects and programs currently being carried out by the organization in the country and programs to be implemented in future.



BA
Saba
