FM meets UN OCHA resident representative to Yemen [07/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 7 (Saba) - Foreign Minister, Hisham Sharaf, met in Sanaa on Sunday with the newly-appointed Resident Representative of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).



In the meeting, the minister confirmed that the National Salvation Government pays big attention to provide all facilitates for international organizations operating in Yemen.



Sharaf emphasized the humanitarian role of the organizations in mitigating the effects of the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.



The OCHA representative voiced his hope to contribute to alleviating the poor humanitarian situation in the country.





BA

Saba