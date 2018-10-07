ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 07 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 05:28:43م
وزير الخارجية يلتقي الممثل المقيم الجديد لمكتب الأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية
التقى وزير الخارجية المهندس هشام شرف عبدالله اليوم، الممثل المقيم الجديد لمكتب الأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية (الاوتشا) سيباستيان تريفيس.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
وزير الصحة يلتقي ممثل منظمة الصحة العالمية
وزير التخطيط يؤكد أهمية المسوح والمؤشرات الإحصائية لإعداد الخطط ورسم السياسات
قبائل بني الجلبي في المحويت تندد بحرب التجويع الدولية علی الشعب اليمني
وزير الأشغال يدشن مشروع إنشاء خزان مياه بمستشفى الثورة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army launches joint air-land attack on Saudi-backed militia in western coast
[07/أكتوبر/2018] HODEIDAH, Oct. 7 (Saba) – The army air and artillery forces on Sunday launched a joint attack on gatherings of the coalition-backed militia in the western coast front, a military official told Saba.

The artillery forces fired batch of shells, which coincided with the implementation of a drone strike attacks on the coalition-backed militias’ gatherings at Nakhelah district, leaving huge casualties in the lives and equipment, the official confirmed.


Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يستهدف بسبع غارات ممتلكات المواطنين في التحيتا بالحديدة
[07/أكتوبر/2018]
العدوان يواصل غاراته الجوية وقصفه الصاروخي والمدفعي على المحافظات
[07/أكتوبر/2018]
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن
[06/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على محافظات الجمهورية
[06/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف محافظة الحديدة بثلاث غارات
[05/أكتوبر/2018]
