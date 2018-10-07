Army launches joint air-land attack on Saudi-backed militia in western coast [07/أكتوبر/2018] HODEIDAH, Oct. 7 (Saba) – The army air and artillery forces on Sunday launched a joint attack on gatherings of the coalition-backed militia in the western coast front, a military official told Saba.



The artillery forces fired batch of shells, which coincided with the implementation of a drone strike attacks on the coalition-backed militias’ gatherings at Nakhelah district, leaving huge casualties in the lives and equipment, the official confirmed.





Ahmed Al-Mutawakel



Saba