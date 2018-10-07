ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 07 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 01:00:47م
عملية مشتركة لسلاح الجو ووحدة المدفعية على تجمعات الغزاة بالساحل الغربي
نفذ سلاح الجو المسير ووحدة المدفعية اليوم عملية مشتركة استهدفت تجمعات للغزاة والمرتزقة في الساحل الغربي.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
طيران العدوان يستهدف بسبع غارات ممتلكات المواطنين في التحيتا بالحديدة
عمليتان هجوميتان على مواقع المرتزقة في مقبنة بتعز
مقتل مالا يقل عن 11 شخصا في زلزال هايتي
هيئة الأسرى الفلسطينيين: إدارة "عوفر" تتعمد الإهمال الطبي بحق الأسرى
  Local
Yemen's Oil ministry strongly condemns Saudi oil pipeline passing through Yemeni territory
[07/أكتوبر/2018]




SANAA, Oct 7 (Saba) - Ministry of oil and mineral resources strongly condemned the work done by Saudi Arabia to extend a Saudi oil pipeline, passing through Yemeni territory to Rub al-Khali desert on the borders of Hadhramaut province, to al-Mahrah province and then to the Arabian Sea.

What Saudi Arabia has done, is a blatant violation of international norms, conventions, laws and plundering of the riches of Yemen in complicity by outgoing government and president, in a statement by the Ministry of petroleum and mineral to Saba on Saturday.

The Saudi intervention draining the wealth of Yemen, tampering and damaging the national economy , adding that the pipeline was refused by the sons of al-Mahrah province.





The ministry urged the United Nations and the Security Council to stop what Saudi Arabia does for Yemeni territory and violation of sovereignty.

Eman al-Mutawakel







Saba
