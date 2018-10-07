Yemen's Oil ministry strongly condemns Saudi oil pipeline passing through Yemeni territory







SANAA, Oct 7 (Saba) - Ministry of oil and mineral resources strongly condemned the work done by Saudi Arabia to extend a Saudi oil pipeline, passing through Yemeni territory to Rub al-Khali desert on the borders of Hadhramaut province, to al-Mahrah province and then to the Arabian Sea.



What Saudi Arabia has done, is a blatant violation of international norms, conventions, laws and plundering of the riches of Yemen in complicity by outgoing government and president, in a statement by the Ministry of petroleum and mineral to Saba on Saturday.



The Saudi intervention draining the wealth of Yemen, tampering and damaging the national economy , adding that the pipeline was refused by the sons of al-Mahrah province.







The ministry urged the United Nations and the Security Council to stop what Saudi Arabia does for Yemeni territory and violation of sovereignty.



