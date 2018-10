Army attacks US--backed militias in Taiz [07/أكتوبر/2018] TAIZ, Oct. 7 (SABA) – The army supported by popular committees on Sunday carried out a unique military offensive on Saudi-led mercenaries in Yemen’s Taiz province, a military official Saba.



The attacked took place at Alqalah and Alqahifah area in Maqabanah district, leading to killing and injuring dozens of them, the official added.





Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

SABA