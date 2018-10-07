Palestine : 3 Israelis killed, injured in shooting in West bank [07/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 7 (Saba) More than two Israelis were killed and one woman was injured in a shooting attack on Sunday in the Barkan industrial area in the West bank, Israeli press stated on Sunday.



Police said that the woman was critically wounded,Reuters stated.



The Israeli troops and soldiers were searching for the attacker in the Jewish settlement of Barkan, without identifying him, The Israeli police spokesman said.



A witness from Reuters said that Israeli security forces closed the area in which the incident occurred.





Ahmed Al-Mutawake.

Saba