Educational office in Sanaa inspects educational process [07/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, 7 Oct. (Saba) – The General Manager office of Education in Sanaa province Hady Ammar on Saturday inspected workflow in the educational process in Hamdan district.







Ammar inspected discipline level of the educational cadre and difficulties, which face the education process in the district.







He affirmed the importance of the continuing of the educational process in spite all the difficulties, evaluating efforts of the teachers in performing their duty challenging all the conditions.











Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba