Executive office in Bayda discussed work's performance level [07/أكتوبر/2018] BAYDA, 7 Oct. (Saba) – The executive office in Bayda province discussed in a meeting held on Saturday the level of performance in the executive offices and mechanism ensuring the enhancement of works of the office.







The meeting reviewed several reports concerning the level of the discipline in the executive offices and means to implementing of procedures rising up level the level of performance.







The meeting heard a report submitted by General Manager of Cleaning Fund and Development Eng. Khaled al-Kafay including the necessary solution to overcome all challenges.







General Manger of the branch of the Public Corporation for Roads and Bridges Faisal al-Swdany read a report on workflow in rehabilitation and expansion of the Road Marib-Bayda financed by the Public Works Ministry and Roads Fund and performance level.















Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba