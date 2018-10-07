ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 07 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 01:00:47م
عملية مشتركة لسلاح الجو ووحدة المدفعية على تجمعات الغزاة بالساحل الغربي
نفذ سلاح الجو المسير ووحدة المدفعية اليوم عملية مشتركة استهدفت تجمعات للغزاة والمرتزقة في الساحل الغربي.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
طيران العدوان يستهدف بسبع غارات ممتلكات المواطنين في التحيتا بالحديدة
عمليتان هجوميتان على مواقع المرتزقة في مقبنة بتعز
مقتل مالا يقل عن 11 شخصا في زلزال هايتي
هيئة الأسرى الفلسطينيين: إدارة "عوفر" تتعمد الإهمال الطبي بحق الأسرى
  Local
Re-operating electricity system's part in Dhamar discussed
[07/أكتوبر/2018] DHAMAR, 7 Oct. (Saba) – A meeting , which held on Saturday in the branch of the Public Corporation for the Electricity in the zone of Dhamar headed by Dhamar governor Hussein al-Madashy and General Secretary of the Local Council Mojahid al-Anasy to discuss mechanism to preserve the network and properties of the Corporation.



The meeting dealt with aspects concerning the required possibilities to re-operate a system during the next period.



It affirmed the importance of the preservation of the properties of the corporation, components of the networks and the equipment belonging to the corporation.



He stressed on the importance of the preparation of a technical study on the feasibility of operating 1 or 2 mega from the electricity in the cadre of the city of Dhamar as first step and on the coordination with the electricity to set up mechanism and operating to ensure the network.







Ahmed Al-Mutawakel
Saba
