Workshop organized to determine training requires of Authority for Insurance, Salaries [07/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, 7 Oct. (Saba) – The General Authority for Insurance and Salaries organized on Saturday at the capital Sanaa a workshop to determine the training requires in the Program of Developing the skills of the capacities of the employees of the authority.







uring the beginning of the workshop, the head of the authority Ibrahim al-Haify affirmed the importance of the workshop to rising up the level of trainers.



“The achievement in the work in the authority reached to 83% since the beginning of this current year,” he said.















Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba