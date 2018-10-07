ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 07 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 01:00:47م
عملية مشتركة لسلاح الجو ووحدة المدفعية على تجمعات الغزاة بالساحل الغربي
نفذ سلاح الجو المسير ووحدة المدفعية اليوم عملية مشتركة استهدفت تجمعات للغزاة والمرتزقة في الساحل الغربي.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يستهدف بسبع غارات ممتلكات المواطنين في التحيتا بالحديدة
عمليتان هجوميتان على مواقع المرتزقة في مقبنة بتعز
مقتل مالا يقل عن 11 شخصا في زلزال هايتي
هيئة الأسرى الفلسطينيين: إدارة "عوفر" تتعمد الإهمال الطبي بحق الأسرى
  Local
Workshop organized to determine training requires of Authority for Insurance, Salaries
[07/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, 7 Oct. (Saba) – The General Authority for Insurance and Salaries organized on Saturday at the capital Sanaa a workshop to determine the training requires in the Program of Developing the skills of the capacities of the employees of the authority.



uring the beginning of the workshop, the head of the authority Ibrahim al-Haify affirmed the importance of the workshop to rising up the level of trainers.

“The achievement in the work in the authority reached to 83% since the beginning of this current year,” he said.







Ahmed Al-Mutawakel
Saba
