Yemen’s Shoura Council condemns continued aggression

The statement affirmed that the economic war launched by the countries of aggression, led to a deterioration of the exchange rate of the riyal against foreign currency significantly.



It demanded the United Nations and the international community to intervene quickly to stop the war of aggression on Yemen and take responsibility in stopping the practices of aggression and economic war and work to open air, sea and land ports.





Mona Z / Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba

[07/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 7 (Saba) - Yemen’s Shoura Council condemned in a statement issued on Saturday the continued aggression, siege and economic war waged by the aggressor countries led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE on the Yemeni people for nearly four consecutive years.