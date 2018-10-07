Ibb Security services holds Ibb discuss performance level [07/أكتوبر/2018] IBB, 7 Oct. (Saba) – The security Committee in Ibb province discussed on Saturday in its meeting headed by Ibb Governor Abdul Waheed Salah security situation in the province and level of performance during the last period.







The meeting dealt with role played security services to preserve the security and stability in the province.







It approved a security plan in the province and mechanism to stop open fire into the air to celebrate marriage ceremonies.







The committee approved a group of procedures ensuring the enhancement of the patrols and the Security belt to facilitate the security forces mission and raising up level of security in the capital district.















Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba