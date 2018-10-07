Supply Committee in Saada discusses supply situation in province [07/أكتوبر/2018] SAADA, 7 Oct. (Saba) – A meeting for Supply Committee in Saada province, which held on Saturday headed by General Secretary of the Local Council in the province Mohammad al-Imad, discussed supply situation in the province.







The meeting dealt with aspects concerning practices of manipulators exploiting the current conditions.







The attendants to the meeting heard a report submitted by General Manager of Health office in the province Yahia Shaeem on the condition in heath installations and the range of its harmonizing to the heath laws.















Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

