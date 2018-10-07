Sanaa Deputy Governor inspects discipline level of the educational cadre [07/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, 7 Oct. (Saba) – Deputy Governor of Sanaa province for Education Sector Talib Dahan inspected on Saturday discipline level of educational cadre in the schools of Sanaa provinces.







During his inspection visit to several schools in Sanhan district he praised the high spirit of challenge, which he felt among the cadre and the students.







He affirmed keenness to provide food baskets to the cadre to alleviate theirs suffering caused by the US-backed Saudi-led coalition war waged in Yemen and its all-out blockade imposed on the Yemeni people.















Ahmed Al-Mutawakel









Saba