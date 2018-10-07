ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 07 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 01:00:47م
عملية مشتركة لسلاح الجو ووحدة المدفعية على تجمعات الغزاة بالساحل الغربي
نفذ سلاح الجو المسير ووحدة المدفعية اليوم عملية مشتركة استهدفت تجمعات للغزاة والمرتزقة في الساحل الغربي.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يستهدف بسبع غارات ممتلكات المواطنين في التحيتا بالحديدة
عمليتان هجوميتان على مواقع المرتزقة في مقبنة بتعز
مقتل مالا يقل عن 11 شخصا في زلزال هايتي
هيئة الأسرى الفلسطينيين: إدارة "عوفر" تتعمد الإهمال الطبي بحق الأسرى
  Local
Sanaa Deputy Governor inspects discipline level of the educational cadre
[07/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, 7 Oct. (Saba) – Deputy Governor of Sanaa province for Education Sector Talib Dahan inspected on Saturday discipline level of educational cadre in the schools of Sanaa provinces.



During his inspection visit to several schools in Sanhan district he praised the high spirit of challenge, which he felt among the cadre and the students.



He affirmed keenness to provide food baskets to the cadre to alleviate theirs suffering caused by the US-backed Saudi-led coalition war waged in Yemen and its all-out blockade imposed on the Yemeni people.







Ahmed Al-Mutawakel




Saba
