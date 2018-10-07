Meeting held in Hajah to discuss gas, food supply [07/أكتوبر/2018]



HAJAH, 7 Oct. (Saba) – Hajah province Governor Hilal al-Sufy affirmed on Saturday the importance of supplying the requires of Hajah city and stabilizing food and domestic gas supply in the local markets.







During his meeting with Manager of Hajah district Dr. Ahmad Nassar and Secretary of the local Council of the district Faris al-Sinour, al-Sufy confirmed the importance of enhancing the campaign of the mobilization to support the fighters of the Yemeni army supported by the Popular forces which kicked off at the end of September until achieving Yemen’s victory.















