Meeting discusses Ibb citizens role in preserve public security in province [07/أكتوبر/2018] IBB, Oct. 6 (Saba) – A large meeting held on Saturday in Ibb province to discuss role played by the province’s citizens in preserving the public security.



The meeting headed by province Governor Abdul Waheed Salah affirmed the importance of enhancing the role played by the society in foiling the US-backed Saudi-led coalition’s scheme in Yemen.



During the meeting, the governor affirmed the importance of supporting the security forces to facilitate their tasks, confirming that the province will be an example for peace and coexistence.



Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

SABA