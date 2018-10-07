National Committee to Combat Money Laundering discusses economic situation [07/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, 7 Oct. (Saba) – The National Committee to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorism T held on Saturday a meeting to discuss economic situation in the country after the last dangerously deterioration for the national currency.







The meeting discussed the results of this deterioration on the economy and the financial and Banks and on the life of the citizens and a number of ideas and propositions to avoid more deterioration in the currency.















Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba