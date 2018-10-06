ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 07 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 01:41:53ص
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن العلامة شمس الدين شرف الدين.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
آخر الأخبار:
مصرع وإصابة عدد من المرتزقة بينهم قيادات بجبهة صرواح بمأرب
وزارة الداخلية تؤكد استقرار الوضع الامني وتجدد مساندتها لخطوات الشعب التصعيدية في وجه العدوان
اجتماع برئاسة رئيس الوزراء يناقش ترتيبات الاحتفال بالعيد الـ 55 لثورة 14 أكتوبر(مصحح)
اجتماع برئاسة محافظ حجة يناقش سير التحشيد في مديرية كعيدنة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills, injures 7 of US-backed mercenaries , including commanders in Marib
[07/أكتوبر/2018] MARIB, Oct. 7 (Saba) – The army killed and injured on Sunday overnight seven US-backed Saudi-backed mercenaries , including military commanders in attack with an explosive device planted by engineering units targeting a military vehicle, a military official told Saba.

The attack took place in Wadi Dhik of Serwah district.

The official added that dozens of mercenaries were killed, including another commander in the same district.
'

Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba
