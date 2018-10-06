Army kills, injures 7 of US-backed mercenaries , including commanders in Marib [07/أكتوبر/2018] MARIB, Oct. 7 (Saba) – The army killed and injured on Sunday overnight seven US-backed Saudi-backed mercenaries , including military commanders in attack with an explosive device planted by engineering units targeting a military vehicle, a military official told Saba.



The attack took place in Wadi Dhik of Serwah district.



The official added that dozens of mercenaries were killed, including another commander in the same district.

Ahmed Al-Mutawakel



