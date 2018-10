Army's military media releases vedio showing army fires barrage of “Sarkhah and katyusha” missiles towards Asir [07/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 7 (Saba) – The military media of army on Saturday released a footage showing the missile forces firing barrage of “Sarkhah and katyusha” missiles towards gatherings of Saudi-backed militants in Majaza area in the province of Asir.



Link : https://youtu.be/Se-WNjtvWp8





Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba