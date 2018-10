Army kills Saudi-led mercenaries, destroys military vehicle in Marib [07/أكتوبر/2018]

MARIB, Oct. 6 (Saba) – The army destroyed a Saudi-led coalition military vehicles and three US-backed Saudi-led mercenaries were killed planting a bomb which blast in Marib province, a military official told Saba.



The attack took place in al-Dhaiq area, the official added.





Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba