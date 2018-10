Army kills 42 Saudi soldiers border fronts over September : Saudi local media [07/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 06 (Saba) – A total of 42 Saudi soldiers were killed and 24 others wounded by the Yemeni army over the past month, according to local Saudi media.



The killed were targeted in the border fronts in Jizan, Asir and Najran provinces.





Ahmed Al-Mutawakel



Saba