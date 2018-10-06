ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 07 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 01:41:53ص
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن العلامة شمس الدين شرف الدين.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
آخر الأخبار:
مصرع وإصابة عدد من المرتزقة بينهم قيادات بجبهة صرواح بمأرب
وزارة الداخلية تؤكد استقرار الوضع الامني وتجدد مساندتها لخطوات الشعب التصعيدية في وجه العدوان
اجتماع برئاسة رئيس الوزراء يناقش ترتيبات الاحتفال بالعيد الـ 55 لثورة 14 أكتوبر(مصحح)
اجتماع برئاسة محافظ حجة يناقش سير التحشيد في مديرية كعيدنة
  Local
Stability of security situation in country: Interior Ministry
[07/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 7 (Saba) – The ministry of Interior and Security services confirmed that the security situation is stable and there is no danger to the life and security of the citizens in all provinces under the control of Salvation government.

In a statement obtained by Saba it said that the only danger to be targeted by the aggression air strikes and its criminal tools.

The Ministry also clarified that the security deployment in the Capital’s Sanaa is only to protect the vigils that the citizens have taken out against the steps of the aggression and its escalation and the persistence in targeting the economy and national currency.

It added that the ministry supports the decision of the Yemeni people to respond to the steps of aggression by doubling the attacks and supporting all fronts with men and money.

Ahmed Al-Mutawakel
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[06/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على محافظات الجمهورية
[06/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف محافظة الحديدة بثلاث غارات
[05/أكتوبر/2018]
غارتان لطيران العدوان على كرش في لحج
[05/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة مواطنين وتضرر المنازل والمزارع بغارات الطيران والقصف الصاروخي والمدفعي للعدو ومرتزقته
[05/أكتوبر/2018]
