Planning minister meets MSF visiting delegation [06/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 06, (Saba) – Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Abdul Aziz al-Komaim met on Saturday with Head of Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) visiting to Yemen.

The minister, at the meeting, touched upon the importance of coordination and cooperation between the Organization and Health Ministry to train the Yemeni cadres.

Al-Komaim hailed an active role played by the organization in providing various medical and emergency services and supplies in the areas affected by the Saudi-led coalitions' war on Yemen.

The MSF's head affirmed on the organization's keenness in provide the necessary support to alleviate from the acute shortage of medical supplies due to the siege.

saba