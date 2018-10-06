ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 06 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 11:57:56م
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن العلامة شمس الدين شرف الدين.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
آخر الأخبار:
وزارة الداخلية تؤكد استقرار الوضع الامني وتجدد مساندتها لخطوات الشعب التصعيدية في وجه العدوان
اجتماع برئاسة رئيس الوزراء يناقش ترتيبات الاحتفال بالعيد الـ 55 لثورة 14 أكتوبر(مصحح)
اجتماع برئاسة محافظ حجة يناقش سير التحشيد في مديرية كعيدنة
مناقشة دور أبناء محافظة إب في الحفاظ على الأمن والسكينة العامة (مكتمل)
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Planning minister meets MSF visiting delegation
[06/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 06, (Saba) – Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Abdul Aziz al-Komaim met on Saturday with Head of Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) visiting to Yemen.
The minister, at the meeting, touched upon the importance of coordination and cooperation between the Organization and Health Ministry to train the Yemeni cadres.
Al-Komaim hailed an active role played by the organization in providing various medical and emergency services and supplies in the areas affected by the Saudi-led coalitions' war on Yemen.
The MSF's head affirmed on the organization's keenness in provide the necessary support to alleviate from the acute shortage of medical supplies due to the siege.
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن
[06/أكتوبر/2018]
[06/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على محافظات الجمهورية
[06/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف محافظة الحديدة بثلاث غارات
[05/أكتوبر/2018]
غارتان لطيران العدوان على كرش في لحج
[05/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة مواطنين وتضرر المنازل والمزارع بغارات الطيران والقصف الصاروخي والمدفعي للعدو ومرتزقته
[05/أكتوبر/2018]
