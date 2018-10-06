ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 06 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 08:09:15م
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن العلامة شمس الدين شرف الدين.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
آخر الأخبار:
قيادة السلطة المحلية بأمانة العاصمة تنعي عبد الملك العمدي
محافظ حجة يلتقي قيادة مديرية مدينة حجة
رئيس الوزراء يلتقي وزير الدولة لشؤون مخرجات الحوار
اجتماع برئاسة رئيس الوزراء يناقش ترتيبات الاحتفال بالعيد الوطني الـ 55 لثورة 14 من أكتوبر
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Parliament Speaker sends letter to UN Secretary-General
[06/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 6 (Saba) - Speaker of Yemeni Parliament, Yahya al-Ra'i, on Saturday sent a letter to the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to brief him on the crimes of Saudi-led aggression coalition in Yemen.

In the letter, al-Ra'I said that the silence of the international community has encouraged the coalition aggression states to commit massacres and genocide by using lethal and internationally banned weapons in Yemen, as well as imposing an unjust all-out blockade on the country.

He pointed out that the aggression coalition has systematically targeted infrastructure and everything related to foodstuffs, medicines and fuel and their access to citizens, which contributed to the breakout of epidemics and diseases.

The letter touched on the deteriorating economic situation, including the decline of Yemeni riyal against foreign currencies as a result of printing hundreds of billions of currency without insurance by the exiled Hadi's government.

In his letter, al-Ra'i called on the United Nations and the Security Council to bear their responsibility towards the horrible crimes committed against the Yemeni people, demanding a quick move to pressure the aggression countries to stop the war.

The letter noted that Saudi Arabia' intentions to occupy Yemen have become apparent in Mahra province, which is far from the areas of conflict, and there is no justification for the presence of Saudi forces there, just as the UAE occupies Socotra Island and other Yemeni southern and eastern provinces.


BA


Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن
[06/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على محافظات الجمهورية
[06/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف محافظة الحديدة بثلاث غارات
[05/أكتوبر/2018]
غارتان لطيران العدوان على كرش في لحج
[05/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة مواطنين وتضرر المنازل والمزارع بغارات الطيران والقصف الصاروخي والمدفعي للعدو ومرتزقته
[05/أكتوبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by