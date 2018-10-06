President, Agriculture Minister discuss agricultural sector situation [06/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 6 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, discussed on Saturday with Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, Abdulmalik al-Thawr, the situation of agricultural sector.



The meeting touched on the agricultural sector's losses as a result of the Saudi-led coalition's aggression and siege and systematic targeting of installations, networks and farms over a period of nearly four years.



They also dealt with the efforts exerted by the Agriculture Ministry to develop the agricultural sector as one of the most important economic sectors to achieve food security and self-sufficiency.



The projects being implemented in the agricultural sector were reviewed in the meeting, including projects of supporting associations and farmers, and encouraging them to expand and improve their crops.





BA



Saba