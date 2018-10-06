ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 06 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 08:09:15م
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن العلامة شمس الدين شرف الدين.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
آخر الأخبار:
قيادة السلطة المحلية بأمانة العاصمة تنعي عبد الملك العمدي
محافظ حجة يلتقي قيادة مديرية مدينة حجة
رئيس الوزراء يلتقي وزير الدولة لشؤون مخرجات الحوار
اجتماع برئاسة رئيس الوزراء يناقش ترتيبات الاحتفال بالعيد الوطني الـ 55 لثورة 14 من أكتوبر
  Local
President, Agriculture Minister discuss agricultural sector situation
[06/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 6 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, discussed on Saturday with Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, Abdulmalik al-Thawr, the situation of agricultural sector.

The meeting touched on the agricultural sector's losses as a result of the Saudi-led coalition's aggression and siege and systematic targeting of installations, networks and farms over a period of nearly four years.

They also dealt with the efforts exerted by the Agriculture Ministry to develop the agricultural sector as one of the most important economic sectors to achieve food security and self-sufficiency.

The projects being implemented in the agricultural sector were reviewed in the meeting, including projects of supporting associations and farmers, and encouraging them to expand and improve their crops.


BA

Saba
