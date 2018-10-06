ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 06 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 08:09:15م
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن العلامة شمس الدين شرف الدين.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
  Local
President meets Yemen Scholars Association's Chief
[06/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct. 6 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, on Saturday met with Chief of Yemen Scholars Association, Shams al-Din Sharaf al-Din.

During the meeting, they discussed the scholars' role in enhancing the national cohesion and the Islamic values and principles calling for brotherhood and solidarity among the society members, especially in the current situation experienced by the country as a result of the Saudi-led coalition aggression and siege.

The meeting touched on the efforts to raise awareness about the aggression schemes that target Yemen's land and people.

The meeting also focused on the important role of Yemeni scholars at this critical stage in which the country is subjected to a long-term aggression that has affected all life aspects and the religious and cultural heritage of Yemen.


BA
Saba
