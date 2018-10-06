President meets Yemen Scholars Association's Chief [06/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 6 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, on Saturday met with Chief of Yemen Scholars Association, Shams al-Din Sharaf al-Din.



During the meeting, they discussed the scholars' role in enhancing the national cohesion and the Islamic values and principles calling for brotherhood and solidarity among the society members, especially in the current situation experienced by the country as a result of the Saudi-led coalition aggression and siege.



The meeting touched on the efforts to raise awareness about the aggression schemes that target Yemen's land and people.



The meeting also focused on the important role of Yemeni scholars at this critical stage in which the country is subjected to a long-term aggression that has affected all life aspects and the religious and cultural heritage of Yemen.





BA

Saba