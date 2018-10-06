ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 06 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 08:09:15م
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم رئيس رابطة علماء اليمن العلامة شمس الدين شرف الدين.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
قيادة السلطة المحلية بأمانة العاصمة تنعي عبد الملك العمدي
محافظ حجة يلتقي قيادة مديرية مدينة حجة
رئيس الوزراء يلتقي وزير الدولة لشؤون مخرجات الحوار
اجتماع برئاسة رئيس الوزراء يناقش ترتيبات الاحتفال بالعيد الوطني الـ 55 لثورة 14 من أكتوبر
Conflict has affected education in Yemen
[06/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct.6 (Saba) - International organizations confirmed that the war in Yemen has severely affected the education of millions of children, the teachers are the most affected because they are without salary since three years from the beginning of the war until now.



The UNESCO and UNICEF point in statement option to Saba that at least half a million children are out of school since 2015.Meanwhile, 3.7 other million child also cannot continue their studies unless teachers' salaries are paid.



In the statement they point that it is necessary paid the salaries of 145 thousand teachers to begin teaching in those difficult circumstances.



They said that delay of salaries caused in collapse of the education sector and let children work, recruit or vulnerable to trafficking and abuse.



The organizations called on the international community to end violence against children and to protect their right to education.



Amal
saba
