Conflict has affected education in Yemen

SANAA, Oct.6 (Saba) - International organizations confirmed that the war in Yemen has severely affected the education of millions of children, the teachers are the most affected because they are without salary since three years from the beginning of the war until now.





The UNESCO and UNICEF point in statement option to Saba that at least half a million children are out of school since 2015.Meanwhile, 3.7 other million child also cannot continue their studies unless teachers' salaries are paid.







In the statement they point that it is necessary paid the salaries of 145 thousand teachers to begin teaching in those difficult circumstances.





They said that delay of salaries caused in collapse of the education sector and let children work, recruit or vulnerable to trafficking and abuse.





The organizations called on the international community to end violence against children and to protect their right to education.







[06/أكتوبر/2018]Amalsaba